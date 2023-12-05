Reader’s Opinion | Unemployment funds could pay their members unemployment insurance in all situations

Today, the funds only pay their members earnings-related unemployment insurance.

Government plans to expand the tasks of unemployment funds. According to the government program, in the future, the funds will be given the opportunity to offer labor services to their members. From the point of view of the cash register, the services of the cash registers should be expanded even more. Today, the funds only pay their members earnings-related unemployment insurance. If the member’s working career is short or unemployment has lasted longer, unemployment insurance is paid by Kela.

Unemployment funds would like to pay their members unemployment insurance regardless of how much work history they have and how long unemployment has lasted. This would mean that the unemployment funds would start paying their members a basic daily allowance and labor market support.

The system would be clearer for the member than before. If you are a member of the fund, you will receive unemployment insurance from the fund in all situations. There would be no transfers between the cash register and Kela, even if the working condition or the maximum time of a merit-related employee were met.

A unified service relationship with the cashier would facilitate the member’s transactions and eliminate delays in paying unemployment benefits. When unemployment funds start offering services that support employment, the change would enable uninterrupted service in this area as well.

In addition to this, the change would reduce overlapping work between authorities. Kela and unemployment funds would no longer have to monitor when a person switches from one payer to another.

The change would not affect the amount or funding of unemployment benefits. It would also be cost-neutral from the point of view of public finances, i.e. it would neither increase nor decrease expenses. The change could even reduce the overall costs of the system as duplicate work is reduced.

Aki Villman

executive director

Joint organization of unemployment funds

