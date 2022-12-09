Reader’s Opinion | Under no circumstances should the ferryman system be abandoned

In almost all countries, the laity participate in the operation of the courts and especially of the subordinate courts.

Markku Arponen, who is the former president of the Court of Appeal of Eastern Finland, proposed reforming the method of selection of board members of the district court (HS Opinion 5.12.) so that their election would be transferred from the municipal councils to the Courts Office.

According to Arponen, the most straightforward way to solve all problems related to boarders is to abolish the entire boarder system. Arponen apparently thinks that if the selection method for the boarders is not reformed, the boarders will be allowed to go. I disagree.

The ferrymen the current selection method is not too bad, although there are certainly other methods. Also in Sweden, municipal councils still elect board members for four years at a time, and there are similar selection methods in many other countries as well. The method of election has in no way affected the activities of the members of the board in the district court, because they do not represent their party in the district but act as independent and independent members of the court with official responsibility.

Under no circumstances should the ferryman system be abandoned in Finland. In almost all countries, the laity participate in the operation of the courts and especially of the subordinate courts; few exceptions include Russia. In Sweden, board members participate in the district court’s activities much more widely than in Finland, and the same applies to Norway, Germany and many Central European countries. For example, in Great Britain and the United States, a jury consisting of laymen decides the question of guilt in the most serious criminal cases without professional judges, and the centuries-old tradition is not about to be abolished.

It should be noted that in Sweden, board members also belong to the composition of the court of appeals in such criminal cases where they have also been present in the district court. In Sweden, board members also belong to the composition of the administrative court and the court of appeals. In Sweden, lay representation is valued and respected, and there has been no demand for its abolition.

“ If lay representation were to be abolished, we would find ourselves in a rather strange position.

President of the Court of Appeal In its report in 2003, the Judiciary Development Committee, which was chaired by Markku Arposen, also discussed extensively the board system and its development. The committee, which had 17 members, unanimously felt that the boarder system should be maintained. The minority of the committee, which included four members – including the chairman Markku Arponen – and who signed on as a permanent expert of the committee, proposed expanding the board member system to court rights and administrative rights. This was justified by strengthening the trust base of the judiciary, increasing the transparency of the courts and enabling the supervision of sentencing activities.

In twenty years, the mentioned goals have not disappeared anywhere, so there is still a need for board members in the district court. If the lay representation of the courts were to be abolished completely, we would find ourselves in a rather strange position and company in an international comparison.

Jyrki Virolainen

emeritus professor of jurisprudence, former court judge

Riihimäki

