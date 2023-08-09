Reader’s Opinion | Ugly talk poisons the atmosphere at home and in society

The current atmosphere in society is toxic. It was caused by grown people.

My children growing up to the age where you learn words of power, I guided them not to curse, sniff or otherwise speak badly to family members at home, because it poisons the common atmosphere. I wanted disputes to be dealt with objectively as well.

Our task as adults is to guide children to this behavior and above all to act as role models ourselves. How can we demand polite behavior from children if we ourselves do not value a good atmosphere and behavior that respects others?

The current atmosphere in society is toxic. Unfortunately, it has been caused by adults, who set a model for children and young people on how to mislead other people and even deliberately misunderstand things in the name of self-interest.

Every grown-up person can make a difference, but I especially focus on politicians. Give parents effective tools to raise their children by being role models who are polite, listen to others and care about other people’s feelings. That model costs nothing, but it is guaranteed to affect the profitability of the operations of our small national economy.

It’s never too late to make a change and be the change agent you need right now.

Päivi Karvinen

editor, Sipoo

