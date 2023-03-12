Reader’s Opinion | Tuition fees would promote the accumulation of goodwill

Free higher education is a matter of pride.

Lately there has been a discussion about the possible tuition fees of higher education institutions (HS Mielipide 1.3. and 4.3.).

I am a university student in two application pressure fields and certainly one of the biggest beneficiaries of free higher education. I would probably also benefit if tuition fees were started to be prepared now, and in the future, when I reap the benefits of my higher education as a well-paid “top specialist”, the financing of higher education would be based less on tax funds than it is now.

However, I have to ask whether Finland can afford to lose what it gets with free higher education – i.e. future specialists like me. I don’t think so. If a second university degree were to be paid for, many, including me, would not complete the second degree and specialize. If the first university degree were also to be paid, Finnish universities would lose perhaps their biggest competitive advantage compared to top international institutions. When I was choosing a place to study, I too would have looked at foreign universities with a completely different eye, and when I ended up in one, I would probably have stayed on that path.

It almost goes without saying that tuition fees would promote the accumulation of goodwill. For example, in the light of the statistics, in the future I will be one of those who are more than happy to finance their own child’s first and even second university degree. Better-off children already have considerable competitive advantages in life, so it is pointless to deepen the starting holes of the less fortunate.

In the discussion about the issue, the fact that free higher education really is a great thing has been overlooked too little. It is a source of pride for me to be able to say that I am from Finland, which is one of the most equal countries in the world and where anyone can train to become a doctor free of charge. Free higher education is an irreplaceable part of Finnishness and an independent value worth defending on its own.

Elmo Väätäjä

law and political science graduate

Helsinki

