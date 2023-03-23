Thursday, March 23, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | Tuition fees should not be introduced

March 23, 2023
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Life as a student is by no means cheap.

From experience I know that tuition fees can be an obstacle for many to educate themselves. I was born in 1939, just before the winter war, into a normal working-class family with big children. High school tuition fees and textbook and other fees could not be afforded.

I went to work when I was 15 and went to middle school and high school at night. I completed my university studies alongside work. I wish that young people had the opportunity to study in a slightly easier way, and I gladly pay taxes, even though I don’t have children. Life as a student is by no means cheap.

Public services are not free services. We all pay taxes so that everyone has access to education, social and health services and other public administration. Taxes are collected for us.

Tuulikki Gustafsson

Bachelor of Philosophy, Espoo

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

See also  Hockey Superstar Alexander Ovethkin finally broke the silence over Russia's offensive war: "No more war"

