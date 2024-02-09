Reader's Opinion | Treatment of birth defects has cost me a fortune

Women have the right to information about the risks associated with childbirth and to good treatment of birth defects.

Anxious the writing of a new mother (HS Opinion 8.2.) made me grab the keyboard too. The author brought out how the mother's recovery can be very slow even after a successful birth and how the mother is left without support and care in public health care. He's not the only one.

I also had a successful vaginal delivery, which was also a good experience. However, I got tears that were not noticed and were therefore not sewn up during the birth. I still suffer from these tears, three years after giving birth. They affect urination, defecation, sexuality, and physical activities that I have not been able to, and may never be able to, return to in the same way as before. I have felt immeasurable pain and anxiety because of this.

“ In public health care, my ailments have been downplayed.

In public in health care, my problems have been downplayed. The clinic has not been interested in my condition after giving birth, and the doctors at the health center have not had the expertise to examine or treat my birth defects. The only way to have my pelvic floor examined has been to consult a private gynecologist. Likewise, the only way to get help for recovery has been to turn to private pelvic floor physiotherapists. Finding someone who knows enough has taken time. Above all, this treatment path has cost a lot. We have been able to afford this, but many cannot.

It has been a shock to realize that my quality of life has no value in Finnish health care – the most important thing seems to be that I have given birth to a healthy child. After this experience, I also do not want to expose myself to pregnancy or childbirth again.

From birth defects the silence must change. Women have the right to information about the risks associated with childbirth and to good treatment of birth defects. While you policy makers worry about the decline in the birth rate, do something to improve the level of postnatal care!

Disappointed mother

