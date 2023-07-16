Reader’s Opinion | Töölönlahti should be continued as a water area and park

The water element should be used as a factor that enriches the cityscape. The water area would continue with a variable width in the middle of the park area.

Kimmo Helistö missed the planning of Töölönlahti when writing the right thing (HS Opinion 12.7.). Especially when looking at the area from Töölönlahdenkatu towards Töölönlahti, you have to wonder why nothing is being done about it. Year after year, you can see an ugly, worn-out grass field that mainly serves white-cheeked geese, not people’s recreational needs.

However, my thoughts about the future use of the area go in a slightly different direction than Helistö’s.

First, a bit of design history. At the end of the 1980s, an architectural competition was organized for the southern end of Töölönlahti. The chairman of the competition board was the mayor Raimo Ilaskivi, and the members included Lars Hedman, head of the city planning agency. Three winning prizes were awarded in the competition. In two of them, the water theme of Töölönlahti had been extended to the south. Kluuvinlahti used to extend as far as Kluuvi. Architects Arto Sipinen was still tasked with continuing the development of his proposal. After that, planning was continued by the City Planning Agency. However, the continuation of the Töölönlahti Water Theme to the south remained an essential element throughout. Finally, the council approved a site plan for the area, which made the water area possible. After that, a park plan was made, but its implementation was postponed to the future due to the alleged high cost.

In the rest of Europe, parks are being renovated on the banks of rivers and waterways to enhance the city’s beauty and increase comfort. Helsinki is a city of the sea. Merenlahti has been filled in recent years and the sea has been pushed further away from the people of Helsinki. This would now be an opportunity to do the opposite, to bring a bit of a sea feel to the center.

It would not be a question of the actual bay, but of using the water element as a factor that enriches the cityscape. The water area would continue with a variable width in the middle of the park area. There could be an old-fashioned pedestrian bridge in a few places. The water should not be at least a meter deeper. The rays of the afternoon sun and the nearby buildings would be beautifully reflected in the water mirror. A park would be renovated on both beaches, where various flower plantings and bushes would create a spectacular green environment.

It can’t be too expensive. The buildings on the edges of the area have already been built and there is no reason to build new ones, maybe some light pavilions. Therefore, expensive foundation work is not needed either.

It must be remembered that this is a question of the absolute center of the city. In order to implement a representative park plan in this place, you have to be ready to invest something. The park could become an attraction where the people of Helsinki enjoy themselves and which will be admired from afar.

Lauri Nordberg

member of the urban planning committee 1970–1992, Helsinki

