Reader’s Opinion | Tolerating uncomfortable feelings is a skill that can be practiced

Reader’s opinion|It is important for children and young people to realize that they are able to survive and work well even outside their own comfort zone and tolerate the emotions that arise from it.

Katri Riikonen wrote about an important issue related to studying and learning (HS Opinion 14.6.). School plays a significant role in practicing tolerating even uncomfortable feelings, repetitions and boredom. They are learnable skills that should be consistently practiced not only at home but also at school.

In school, this means, for example, that the teacher does not try to guide the student to something easy and pleasant as soon as something feels boring or uncomfortable, but that something that seems boring or difficult is practiced despite the uncomfortable feelings. If, for example, reading a book is not successful because the child or young person finds it boring, the solution should not be to not read books. Then we practice reading together and, of course, we help everyone individually if necessary.

At school, the teacher must be able to accept the feelings that arise in the students when not all things seem pleasant. These feelings should be discussed together.

It is important for children and young people to notice that they can survive and work well even outside their own comfort zone and tolerate the feelings that arise from it. This skill will be needed later in life as well. It is also particularly rewarding when you have made a long-term effort towards a goal and achieved it.

Mirka Saaristola

special education teacher, classroom teacher, Espoo

