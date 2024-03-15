Among the most awarded titles are the titles of professor, financial adviser, trade adviser and teaching adviser.

Republic every year, the president awards the title to approximately one hundred citizens as a public recognition of their work for the benefit of society. There are about a hundred titles in use, and the most valuable of them are State Councilor and Mountain Councilor.

Titles are regulated in the Act on Public Awards and in the Decree of the President of the Republic on Titles issued pursuant to it. Although it is possible to apply for a title outside of the presidential decree, it is rare and the attitude towards new titles has been reserved.

The title committee gives its opinion on title matters to the president. Currently, the title board is chaired by the prime minister Petteri Orpo (cook). The board's proposals are prepared in the government office and a tax is collected on titles.

The titles mentioned in the regulation seem to guide the application for titles, and clearly more of them have been granted to men. This is not surprising when you look at the list of titles, where the most valuable (highest paying) titles reflect male-dominated fields. Among the most awarded titles are the titles of professor, financial adviser, trade adviser and teaching adviser. In addition to academics, merits related to the economy are strongly reflected in these titles.

“ Hopefully, the values ​​we heard about in the election debates would also be reflected in public acknowledgments.

Although peace work, sustainable development, green transition, human rights and equality are emphasized in the social debate, there is not a single title clearly referring to these merits in the decree of the President of the Republic. If the merits listed above were the background to obtaining another title, this cannot be recognized from the title. On the other hand, many titles (e.g. professor and medical consultant) are used as titles of tasks or positions in working life and are therefore apt to cause confusion.

The new president has started a new era as a value leader. Hopefully, the values ​​we heard about in the election debates would also be reflected in public acknowledgments. Hopefully, organizations, employers and private individuals will also wake up to take into account the values ​​of our time when presenting people as recipients of the title, and we would get new titles that reflect the spirit of the times.

Taina Autti

professor, Helsinki

