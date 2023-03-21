Reader’s Opinion | Tightening training contracts threatens to worsen the doctor shortage

The acceptability of training for specialized doctors should be tied to quality, not to the form of the employer.

Shortage of manpower is a reality in the social security sector in different parts of Finland. There is also a shortage of doctors, especially in smaller towns. The problem threatens to be worsened by the fact that universities are partially tightening their education contracts. Health center work done through a private sector service provider would no longer necessarily be accepted for specialization studies.

A stricter interpretation would delay specialization and reduce doctors’ job opportunities. It would place specialized doctors and their employers in an unequal position, even without a factual basis.

The form of the employment relationship or whether the location offering the training is a representative of the private, public or third sector should not affect the acceptability of the training. The possibility of accumulating a specialization service also with a private operator helps the availability of labor, especially in sparsely populated areas, where it can be particularly difficult to get medical labor.

In particular, newly graduated doctors have been encouraged to work further away by taking into account appropriate compensation, high-quality training and the possibility to include working periods in specialization studies. The usability of health center services is a key attraction factor, especially for longer employment relationships.

Different service system operators must be guaranteed equal operating opportunities. This is also reflected in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health’s recent action program for the development of specialized training. The goal is to make even better use of the training capacity that meets the quality criteria for the entire service system and to ensure nationally uniform practices.

The acceptability of medical specialization training should only be tied to the quality defined and monitored by the university, not to the employer or the form of the employment relationship. As training volumes and needs grow, this is an even more critical issue.

Janne Aaltonen

Executive Director, Medical Association

Ulla-Maija Rajakangas

managing director, Hyvinvointila Hali ry

