Reader’s Opinion | Tightening dividend taxation would be a devastating message for domestic entrepreneurship and ownership

In his editorial 31.10. Helsingin Sanomat swallowed Finnwatch’s politically colored view on dividend taxation of unlisted companies. For years, Finnwatch has been repeating the mantra of the left-wing parties about tightening the taxation of entrepreneurs. In particular, the dividend taxation of unlisted companies has been tried to be tightened without thinking at all about the reality and the effects.

Finland needs entrepreneurs, domestic ownership and financially viable companies. Anyone who becomes an entrepreneur always takes a financial risk when testing the viability of their idea or know-how in the form of business operations. Finnish jobs and the income collected by the welfare society as taxes are built on this risk-taking. Therefore, we Finns should be encouraged to take risks.

The shares of unlisted companies do not have a market like the stock exchange, where you can quickly exchange your holdings for money and vice versa. When an entrepreneur invests money and time in his own company, he risks losing not only his time but also the money he has invested. Therefore, the recognition of entrepreneurial risk in taxation is also justified.

With regard to dividend taxation, those who are against entrepreneurship and Finnish ownership are deliberately trying to distort the reality of where entrepreneurs who receive dividend income live.

Dividend income from unlisted companies is, as a rule, a maximum of a few thousand euros per year, and when distributable funds are collected, a large number of different taxes have already been paid on them, also by the recipient of the dividend. However, dividend income is extremely important for entrepreneurs, both as a return on the money invested in the company, on Finland’s vitality, as well as on the time spent on developing operations – that is, entrepreneurial risk.

Finland needs people who are ready to take the financial risk of entrepreneurship. In addition, a significant number of our existing companies are facing a change of ownership. At the same time, a change of direction in public finance indebtedness can only happen through growing and financially successful private enterprise. The most destructive policy would be to send a message by tightening dividend taxation that Finns should not invest in Finnish companies or take entrepreneurial risks.

Petri Salminen

chairman, Suomen Yrittäjät

