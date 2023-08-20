Reader’s Opinion | Those who find it difficult to find employment should be activated in the labor market

A large number of job seekers in a difficult labor market situation cannot enter the labor market directly, even with support.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo’s (cok) government program Strong and caring Finland includes a section on employment. Although the term “interim job market” is not mentioned in the publication, the program contains many good intentions to promote the employment of those in a difficult labor market situation. This group includes, among others, people who are able to work part-time, those who have been unemployed for a long time, people undergoing mental health rehabilitation, elderly job seekers, immigrants and young people without vocational training.

When raising the employment rate to 80 percent is set as a goal, supporting the employment of the above-mentioned target groups will be emphasized even more. Raising the employment rate to such a high level also requires the activation of those who find it difficult to find employment in the labor market.

The use of wage support in supporting the employment of the long-term unemployed is mentioned several times in the government program. A large number of job seekers in a difficult labor market situation cannot enter the labor market directly, however, even with support. The skills of job seekers do not meet the requirements of employers. For example, skills development and personal support are needed to support employment.

The presentation according to the government will expand IPS – Invest and train! – operating model for employing the partially abled. The model supports people suffering from mental health disorders to get a job on the open labor market and to succeed in their work. This is a good thing, because, for example, mental health rehabilitators usually do well in non-work related training and work trials. When internships or job trials end, only a few probationers and interns get paid work, even if there is evidence that they can cope with the tasks.

“ The third sector could play a bigger role in the future.

In the government’s plan, attention has been paid to the service processes and responsibilities of jobseeker-customers. In Finland, too, we are now moving to a model where, in order to receive income transfers, one must more actively participate in activities that promote employment. So we want to get rid of the passivating support policy.

According to the outcome of the negotiations, the productivity of labor services will be improved and the multi-producer model will be utilized by including private and third sector actors more widely as partners of employment services with results management. Here, third sector employment actors could play a more significant role in the future. The third sector offers services that complement basic services to the employment services of cities and through this, for example, strengthens cooperation between third sector operators and municipalities.

Challenges future governments would seem to have as well. According to the estimate of the Työvoimatiekarta project of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, 140,000 unemployed people have education or skills that are no longer in demand on the labor market. Among other things, the proposed solution is to train the unemployed in fields where there is a labor shortage. Employment service producers and training service providers seem to have a sufficient workload in the future as well.

Jukka Rosenblad

project manager

Gradus employment service / Hyte ry

