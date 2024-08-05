Reader’s Opinion | This school year’s theme could be concentration

Reader’s opinion|Guiding long-suffering and patience is not out of the question of well-being and comfort.

Summer there has been an interesting discussion about banning cell phones in schools. That gave me the idea of ​​a whole theme year. In recent years, especially in basic education, there has been a desire to introduce various “phenomena”, i.e. topics that are to be covered in all subjects. I’m not quite convinced about the phenomenon learning, which has often felt artificial.

Now however, I would like to propose even a national umbrella theme for the starting school year – or if you want, a phenomenon – for all teaching: concentration.

In practice, it would mean that phones and other attention stealers are put aside in class and we focus on the issues to be dealt with together and with full energy. Doesn’t run on a computer in its own online games. We read books and long texts, and if it doesn’t work at first, we don’t immediately give up and come up with something harder. The ability to concentrate improves by practicing and raising the level of demands, just like other skills.

Do not let the tail wag the dog. If it is difficult for the generation that grew up addicted to smartphones to concentrate, the problem is not solved by gamifying and entertaining teaching, but by making students tolerate long texts and tasks that require persistence. The brain needs slow food, fast food alone is not enough. The school must be a counterforce to the short-lived dopamine culture, not its extension.

“ Children need spaces with little noise and disturbances.

Nobel laureate investigator Daniel Kahneman talks about two “systems” of the brain, the first of which is effortless, instinctive and fast, while the second requires analytical and disciplined thinking. The school can’t be content with the fact that we mostly run around in system 1 looking for instant prizes with restless online poking fun. Contrary to the mantras of the digital geek visionaries, a traditional book is an incomparable tool when you really need to focus and delve into the subject you are studying.

The book is the door to system 2.

It also matters what kind of schools and learning spaces we build. From the point of view of concentration, the traditional classroom is clearly better than the “open learning environments” that were considered trendy at least in recent years. Children and young people need spaces with as little noise and disturbance as possible.

Being guided to long-suffering and patience is not apart from well-being and comfort. I dare to say, already from the point of view of our evolutionary history, that the human head is suited to a more relaxed and structured stimulus environment than what is available on smartphones all the time.

I present one more concentration-themed wish. It would be great if we teachers could focus on our core task, i.e. teaching and meeting children and young people, instead of spending time in various vision strategy meetings thinking about the implementation of project projects. Both students and teachers need peace of mind.

Arno Kotro

high school and middle school teacher, Helsinki

