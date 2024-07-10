Reader’s Opinion | There should be no group discipline in Parliament

Reader’s opinion|Party members must be able to respect their own values ​​and act according to them, regardless of what the party dictates.

Parliamentary the so-called conversion law under consideration has, in addition to provoking a lively discussion, also succeeded in bringing to the surface one of the shortcomings of our democratic system.

In terms of the passage of the law, the opposition party Sdp, which has an obvious weight in the balance, just published a press release in which it was mentioned that the majority of the party’s representatives support the law, but that there are also MPs who oppose the law. Chairman of the SDP parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen said the party’s representatives had “the right to seek permission to vote against the group’s position”. Such a procedure is downright ridiculous.

The cornerstone of our representative democracy is the citizens’ right to vote for people whose values ​​and decision-making can be trusted. When an elected decision-maker feels pressure or even receives direct orders regarding his voting decisions, his parliamentary activity is no longer an honorable part of the democratic system.

The operating principles of group discipline are in conflict with free democracy. The task of parties in our society should be to bring together people with similar values ​​and goals. Instead, they should not dictate the decision-making of their members, even if the dictation follows the opinion of the majority of the party.

A party member should always be able to respect, above all, his own values ​​and act in accordance with them, and he should not under any circumstances have to “ask for permission to vote” in a certain way.

