Reader’s Opinion | There should also be class teachers in middle school

A system based on subject teachers does not support the growth of young people in the critical adolescence.

When primary school ends, the child moves to an institution where at least ten adults supervise him under the notice of a familiar class teacher. He mostly meets native language and math teachers.

In middle school, the child becomes a teenager, searching for himself and testing his limits, who would need exactly what he is giving up: a safe adult and a permanent space that would create a home in the middle of chaos.

Like the current one a system based on subject teachers does not support the growth of young people in the critical adolescence. An upper class teacher system should be created instead.

First of all, the education of subject teachers should be reformed. An upper-class teacher needs solid subject management in several different subjects, a deep understanding of the soul life of adolescents and didactic skills. The requirements pose challenges to the training organizers, but they are not overwhelming.

A high school teacher the education should include comprehensive units of at least 6–7 subjects. In addition, the studies would deepen the current subject teacher education in areas such as adolescent pedagogy, youth social work and psychology – without forgetting didactics. The training of an upper class teacher should correspond in scope to a licentiate degree.

“ Young people would get a safe middle school.

Multidisciplinary teachers who would teach the same class for at least half of the student’s weekly hours would graduate as upper class teachers. Traditional subject teachers would still be needed, because skills and art subjects in particular require talents that few have.

And where can you find people who have the skills for the demanding profession of a high school teacher? No one is a blacksmith when they graduate. Continuing education during work should be increased and co-teaching should be supported, especially at the beginning of a career.

The salary of the upper class teacher should be raised to the level required by the demands of the position. Salary development should not only be based on experience, but also based on training: for example, someone who completes a two-week study course at the beginning of June would have his earnings increase as he accumulates study units.

Good the point of comparison is the profession of general practitioner at a health center. At the beginning, the work is constant consulting, but the know-how accumulates with experience. The professional skills of a doctor specializing in general medicine are already in a completely different category than that of a general practitioner at the beginning of his career. And so is the salary.

Above all, young people would benefit from the reform. They would get a safe middle school with genuinely less bullying. Cooperation with homes would also be smoother thanks to the teacher’s increased student knowledge and professional skills. The feeling of being glued on would disappear from the multidisciplinary force-fed to the students, when the teachers were truly multidisciplinary.

Otto Kallioranta

middle school mother tongue teacher

Tuusula

