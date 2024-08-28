Reader’s Opinion | There needs to be transparency in paying for pipe repairs

Reader’s opinion|It is difficult to understand why the monitoring of housing association loans has been put on the back burner for individual shareholders.

Carola Backström regretted (HS Opinion 23.8.) the cost of pipe repair and the problems caused by the repair. In his case, the plumbing renovation of an apartment building in Vantaa was just beginning.

In the apartment building I live in in Pohjois Haaga, plumbing repairs were made in 2016. I only had to be evacuated for 2.5 months. The renovation was successful. Kolmioni’s share of the loan was 42,604 euros at the beginning. Now the loan has been repaid for eight years. The last couple of years with really high interest rates.

During this time, the pipeline repair loan has been shortened by 12,316 euros. The average annual loan reduction has been only 1,540 euros. Now later, the pace has changed. This year, almost 1,400 euros are already going to interest alone.

Now it’s starting to feel like this is a bit like throwing the financial consideration collected by the housing association into a dark well once a month without knowing what will happen to the money. It is difficult to understand why on earth the monitoring of housing association loans has been put on the back burner for individual shareholders. If you are not self-employed, you will not even be informed of the balance of your remaining pipe repair loan. Nobody automatically says that.

I need more transparency in the calculation monitoring of renovation loan reductions. At the beginning of January, everyone who has a housing association loan should be given a written statement about their own apartment. The paper would have a simple calculation of the loan repayments paid during the year, the annual interest charged by the bank, delivery fees and the remaining loan portion at the end of the year.

In personal loans, the bank does provide sufficient information about the balance curves of the loan amount. In the current difficult economic situation, the annual settlement paper would be a more than necessary tool in the financial management of every shareholder who has taken out a housing association loan. At this point, I’m already afraid of what the hosting agency’s bill for such a report would be.

Pertti Kuusisto

North Hague, Helsinki

