Reader’s Opinion | There needs to be more realism in television renovation programs

Why not sometimes do a different renovation program, where the object of tuning would be, for example, a studio apartment in a 1970s apartment building?

Television channels are brimming with various renovation programs, in which apartments that are already in good condition are made even better. Surfaces are renewed, furniture is replaced and even walls are moved. Beautiful designer goods selected by the interior designer are purchased from the shops in the field as a treat for the eyes.

With a professional team, everything goes quickly using appropriate machines. There is a carpenter, an electrician and a plumber. The progress of the work is explained by a lively host.

At the end, there is always an “Oh My God” phase, where the apartment owners admire the results of the work. It’s nice to look at a beautiful home in front of the TV. Most of the time, they don’t say how much all this fun costs.

Why not sometimes do a different renovation program? The target of the tuning would be, for example, a studio apartment in a 1970s apartment building. The owner of the apartment would be a grandmother spending her retirement days, who has to think every day whether to buy food or medicine with her money. Of course, the renovation would be done according to the resident’s budget. So nothing should be paid.

At work, benevolent neighbors married without pay. Materials would be received as donations, new furniture, for example, from a recycling center. Finally, grandma would be brought in. It’s unlikely that he would exclaim “Oh My God” like the Americans, but admiring his renovated studio, he too would please the audience. That would be renovation reality for once.

Jukka Sahlberg

Seinäjoki

