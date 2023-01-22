Reader’s Opinion | There must be a cap on the student loan interest rate

Investing in students is the surest remedy for increasing Finland’s skill level.

Student debt the average interest rate has risen from 0.002 percent to around 3.8 percent in December (HS 17.1.). Students are in record debt, and the rise in interest rates worries many. Indebtedness and interest rate risk are the result of the students’ low income.

Student debt is caused by the small amount of study money. It has led to the fact that more than half of Finland’s 300,000 university students have to take out a student loan. The situation is unreasonable, because even a loan does not allow for full-time studies. By borrowing even the maximum amount, the student is often below the poverty line and has to work alongside his studies. This financial pressure creates more stress for already overburdened students.

Finland aims for half of each age group to have higher education by 2030. You won’t reach your goal if you simply can’t afford to study and students get exhausted in the middle of their studies. Especially for those from low-income families, getting into higher education is a matter of money.

Indebtedness has been too fast, and the situation should be turned around by strengthening students’ monetary benefits and setting a cap on student loan interest. Study support should be part of the social security reform so that every student, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to get a high level of education and employment. Investing in students is the surest remedy for increasing Finland’s skill level.

Jenny Kasongo

Board member of the Federation of Finnish Student Unions

Halla Kokkonen

Board member of the Federation of Finnish Student Unionsof

