Reader’s Opinion | There is too little garbage in Helsinki

Reader’s opinion|Especially in the suburbs, you can walk for a long time before you find trash.

Anywhere the other European capitals I’ve visited don’t have as little garbage as Helsinki. Why? In other cities, there is always trash in sight and they are painted in an attention-grabbing color. In Helsinki, garbage is faded into the street scene and thus, as if, its existence is ignored.

Helsinki is understandably litterier than other cities for this reason as well. Especially in the suburbs, you can walk for a long time before you find trash. That’s when most of the trash falls to the ground. There is not enough big garbage in the parks either. It’s not always possible to go straight home from a picnic with garbage.

Kaisla Joutsela

Helsinki

