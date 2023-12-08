Reader’s Opinion | There is no single reason for the drop in Pisa results

Positive learning experiences and appropriate challenges are needed to maintain motivation.

Finnish youth competence in the Pisa studies and the decline in learning results have been talked about for years. Unfortunately, there is no single reason for the drop in results that can be easily fixed. Many things affect the development of competence.

Social changes are visible in schools. Digitization, variation in the number of pupils and the differentiation of cities are reflected in pupils’ skills. The role and importance of school in young people’s lives has also changed.

In the evaluations of the learning outcomes, several factors affecting the competence of the subjects have been identified. The students’ positive attitudes, good study atmosphere and versatile working methods support learning and promote well-being. A hobby, especially a hobby of reading, is reflected in better learning results. Pupils’ educational goals and setting learning goals are connected to the level of competence.

Positive learning experiences and appropriate challenges are needed to maintain motivation. Competence develops the weakest among students who do not receive sufficient support for their learning. Students with an immigrant background often need support in developing language skills, and this can be answered by promoting study skills and language-aware teaching. It should also be noted that gifted students benefit from upward differentiation.

The evaluations of the National Education Evaluation Center (Karvi) have highlighted the need for practical training, sharing good practices and cooperation between teachers. Pedagogical management encourages the entire staff to cooperate and emphasizes its importance in the development of operations. According to evaluations, it is cooperation that contributes the most to the achievement of curriculum goals and the development of teaching and community culture.

In order to correct the learning and well-being gap that has arisen in recent years, more multidisciplinary cooperation, the development of schools’ operating culture and good pedagogical leadership are needed. By strengthening these, we can guarantee students better opportunities to learn and flourish.

Salla Venäläinen

Hannele Seppälä

unit managers, National Education Evaluation Center

