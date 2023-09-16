Reader’s Opinion | There is no ready-made model of a good city

The challenges of our time differ in many ways from those of the past, both in terms of their complexity and urgency.

In an opinion piece “Cities should be designed with the best interests of the residents in mind” (HS 13.9.) several valuable points were raised. Our urban environments must be planned and evaluated from the point of view of city processes as well as living, working and growth environments.

It is not appropriate to define the city narrowly, for example only as an economic or functional equation. Then we easily end up with solutions, the effects of which may be reflected as unpredictable and harmful to the city as a whole.

However, there is no ready-made model of a good city that we could follow in planning our city. This is not offered by the old urban structure, nor by the functionalist urban ideal or various models of ideal cities. As we develop the urban environments of our future, we must strive to meet the challenges of our time. They differ from the previous ones in many ways, both in terms of their complexity and vivacity.

The challenging nature of urban planning – “managing the broad entirety of urban planning”, as the author puts it – has indeed been recognized in Finland, and training focused on it has been organized and is being organized. For example, at Aalto University’s Department of Architecture, urban and community planning courses open perspectives related to urban environments and train the management of planning tools.

It is a separate question whether anyone alone can manage the “totality of urban planning”, and whether it is even a meaningful goal. One of the most important features of our urban environment is its social dimension. Our shared environment is built together, and its inherent multidimensionality specifically requires cooperation.

Tommy Kaj Lindgren

urban planning lecturer, Aalto University

