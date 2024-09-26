Reader’s Opinion | There is no need for exceptions to the Procurement Act

Reader’s opinion|The competition promotes the circular economy.

Juha Myllymäki criticizes the amendment to the Procurement Act that is being prepared (HS Opinion 13.9.). There have also been concerns about the waste management of small municipalities. At the moment, however, around 30 municipalities manage their waste management through tenders. Public procurement must promote open competition.

The circular economy can only function effectively if competition in the market is open and fair. Companies owned by municipalities have gained an unfair competitive position with an exclusive right based on the Waste Act. At the same time, the operations of municipal waste companies have expanded to the market through separate companies. This is a Finnish phenomenon that distorts competition and weakens private companies’ willingness to invest.

The problem is also the so-called TSV service sales by municipal companies based on the municipality’s secondary responsibility for waste management. The system was originally created to fill a possible market shortage in remote areas. Today, TSV is widely used even in areas where there is no lack of service.

A private company must constantly develop its operations to be more efficient, otherwise the operation will not remain profitable. The argument about the cost of amending the Procurement Act was presented in the report of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency made to support the preparation. However, the credibility of the report’s results was ruined when it became clear that the interest protection organization of municipal companies, Kustos ry, had instructed its members to answer the survey in the way they wanted, up to the model answers.

The key thing with regard to public procurement is that municipalities know how to tender services. It is unbelievable that a public actor financed by taxes and under bankruptcy protection would be able to achieve better efficiency and productivity than a company operating in a competitive market. The example of the thirty municipalities shows that even a small municipality can get cost-effective solutions through tenders. The private sector is able to offer recycling services efficiently, as long as it can participate in the market on equal terms. Opening up the competition benefits taxpayers above all.

Mia Nores

CEO, Recycling Industry Association

