Reader’s Opinion | There is absolutely no need to apply for a job if you are over 60

April 1, 2023
in World Europe
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Companies do not want old employees and especially women.

Continually it is written that pensioners have great labor potential (among other things HS 30.3.). That would probably be the case if employers hired pensioners. I was laid off when I was 60. After that, it has been completely pointless to apply for a job, because companies don’t want old employees and especially women.

In Finland, employers need a change of attitude so that people over 60 can find work, even us over 65. There would be a desire to work, but who can manage to apply for a job when retired people are looked down upon?

Outi Saarinen

pensioner, Hämeenlinna

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

