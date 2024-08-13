Reader’s Opinion | There is absolutely no good reason to wear a helmet

Reader’s opinion|Wear a helmet before it’s too late.

I’m not never heard a single valid reason why you can’t wear a bike helmet. I myself have always worn a helmet – from elementary school until the last days of high school. I didn’t leave my helmet at home even during middle school, when almost everyone stopped using it or rode their bike with the helmet on the horn.

I think driving without a helmet shows insecurity. People, especially teenagers, are often insecure about themselves and want to minimize anything that might attract attention or make them stand out. Uncertainty is completely understandable, but it should not affect safety.

I want to encourage all young cyclists and e-scooters to wear a helmet before it’s too late. Parents can set an example here. In traffic, you still see too many adults over 30 years of age cycling with their children without a helmet.

Pihla Perälä

Seinäjoki

