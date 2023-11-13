Reader’s Opinion | There are unnecessary twists and turns in becoming a teacher

Teacher training should be reformed.

Multi favorite profession as a child has been a teacher. A teacher should be motivated in his profession, and he should be able to orient himself to it immediately. Now there are unnecessary twists and turns in graduation.

Mother tongue teacher Otto Kallioranta (HS Opinion 29.10.) is dissatisfied with the current school system. He didn’t mention the worst part. Teacher training should be reformed. There is no point in the teacher having to “drift” in his profession. He must train as a researcher of either the Finnish language or literature, and he will complete his degree in these subjects. He is not allowed to become a teacher right away. Yes, this kind of thing is frustrating.

A future teacher should major in mother tongue pedagogy. Linguistics and literature could be minor subjects, as well as, for example, drama, communication and psychology, depending on what the teacher needs.

Katri Karasma

professor emerita, Helsinki

