Reader’s Opinion | There are too many cars on Iso-Roba

Those sitting on the terrace can look at the sides of the vans.

Iso Roobertinkatu, Iso-Roba, is one of the oldest pedestrian streets in Helsinki and was once a lively concentration of shops and restaurants. It still is, but the merchants would probably want a pedestrian street, not a general parking area.

Now the townspeople enjoying the beautiful afternoon on the terraces of cafes and bars are looking at the sides of vans, and no one can see the windows of the shops.

The current situation is hardly on the mind of street entrepreneurs. Still, many motorists want the streets of Helsinki to look exactly like this.

Markko Koponen

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.