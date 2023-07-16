Sunday, July 16, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | There are too few accessible swimming beaches in Finland

July 16, 2023
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

It would be important to find equally accessible and barrier-free swimming beaches in every municipality.

In summer swimming at the beach is only possible for a selected group of people. There are an estimated one million people in Finland who are temporarily or permanently disabled in various ways, and for many of them an accessible environment is a necessity.

In Finland, there are too few beaches classified as barrier-free. According to the available information, there are about a dozen of them. There is only one accessible beach in Helsinki: Hietaniemi. Hietaniemi beach has a fixed wheelchair mat spread on the sand, along which you can roll into the sea either with your own wheelchair or borrow a floating wheelchair with lifeguards on hand between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. There is no barrier-free pier or pier with railings on the beach.

It would be important to find equally accessible and barrier-free swimming beaches in every municipality. Accessible environments serve us all. They are a necessity for people with disabilities and especially important for the elderly and families with children. With responsible environmental planning and construction of sports facilities, it is possible to influence the removal of various obstacles in the environment.

It is difficult to find information about the accessibility of swimming beaches. We need accessible and clear information about beaches suitable for everyone. Finding location information is a good thing, but it is even more important to find up-to-date descriptions of the beaches and the conditions in their immediate vicinity.

Accessibility means different things to everyone. Especially when going to a new place, it is only possible to make a decision about going to the destination based on the accessibility description.

It’s not money that matters, it’s attitude. The operating culture in power and the cooperation between all administrative branches are in a decisive position when we want to promote the possibility of every municipal citizen to live an active and meaningful life.

Jari Kostiainen

executive director

Heidi Tattinen

communication expert

Nina Eränpalo

an expert in applied exercise

Soveltava Liikunta SoveLi ry

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

