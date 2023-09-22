Reader’s Opinion | There are still not enough places for bikes on the trains

VR should really be involved in the development of sustainable mobility.

Commuting cycling has increased gratifyingly. Could VR update its equipment in such a way that transporting a bicycle in the train’s bicycle carriages would be possible without the daily crushing and chaos that makes it difficult for other passengers to travel as well?

For example, several hundreds of people from the capital region and surrounding municipalities go to work in Lahti, and many of them need a bicycle to make their journey to work go smoothly at both ends. Unfortunately, there are only six bicycle carriage spaces on trains at this time (five on IC trains), and there is chaos every morning.

In terms of environmental, labor and health policy, changing bicycle spaces to paid would be short-sighted, because then I believe many people would choose to change jobs due to the increase in travel costs and the lengthening of the time it takes to travel to work.

On its website, VR promises to create “a forerunner of the future of sustainable mobility, for the benefit of society as a whole”. Now is the time to put words into action.

Many VR conductors have shared cyclists’ wishes for better storage facilities. The environment and motorists also benefit if there are fewer private motorists in the morning rush hour. By updating VR’s equipment, it is possible to actively encourage the use of bicycles on work trips, at least in the most congested areas of Southern Finland.

Birgitta Salmela

specialist, Helsinki

