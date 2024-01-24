Reader's Opinion | There are risks in the use of paracetamol

The use of paracetamol has led to cases of poisoning.

Discourse retail distribution of over-the-counter medicines in Finland is lively. The pharmacy industry opposes changes to the current regulation. In the first place, the financial motive is dressed in the cloak of medication safety.

A common “evidence” against the sale of over-the-counter medicines in grocery stores is the sale of paracetamol in Sweden. In 2009, its sale in grocery stores was allowed. In the early 2010s, it was noticed that paracetamol poisonings increased, and the sale of paracetamol tablets was returned to pharmacies at the end of 2015.

What happened then? The number of paracetamol poisonings in Sweden has increased even more. The vast majority of poisoning cases have been made specifically with prescription drugs (supplied from a pharmacy) and with the intention of self-harm. The problem seems to be especially related to young women.

It is worth remembering that temporal connection is not a sufficient sign of causality.

In South Korea, the sale of paracetamol outside pharmacies, including 24-hour kiosks, was allowed in 2012. No change was observed in the trend of the incidence of poisoning, and the proportion of paracetamol as a cause of drug poisoning decreased.

In addition, in Sweden, the sale of paracetamol tablets other than those that can be swallowed whole, such as effervescent tablets, solutions and suppositories, is still allowed in grocery stores.

Pertti Happonen

medical doctor, Kuopio

