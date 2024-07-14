Reader’s Opinion | There are numerous examples of Finnish technical creativity

Reader’s opinion|On the basis of basic research, real new innovations emerge that we cannot foresee in advance.

Tuomas Auvinen wrote (HS Opinion 7.7.), that Finland has the potential to become a leading country in radical creativity. This is certainly true and there are already many examples of this. In recent history (about 50 years ago), the following three can be found in the field of technology, among others:

Finland has been a leading country in efforts towards absolute zero temperature. This kind of basic research has spawned, among others, a Finnish company that manufactures “refrigerators”, whose products are invaluable in research and in the manufacture of quantum computers that require temperatures of almost -273 degrees Celsius.

An atomic level multilayer growth method has also been developed in Finland. This method makes it possible to manufacture microcircuits containing a huge number of transistors and other components. These days, there are several devices in every home and almost everyone has one in their pocket.

Harder technology is represented by the frequency converter. It was developed in Finland and it enables stepless power regulation of so-called short-circuit motors used in electric vehicles, for example, the first application of which was in the trolleys in Helsinki. Nowadays, frequency converters are everywhere, for example in direct drive washing machines.

Today’s technical creativity is represented by several top companies in many fields. For example, Planmeca in dental care equipment, Kone in elevators, Vaisala in measuring devices, Ponsse in forest machines, Transtech in rail equipment and many others without forgetting softer know-how, including the gaming industry and medical innovations.

All of this is based on good free education and, above all, investments in basic research. Who could have imagined, for example, that the refrigeration technology research of the 1970s would lead to quantum computers? Without basic research, we can only develop what is already there. On the basis of basic research, real new innovations emerge that we cannot foresee in advance.

Olli Jokinen

architect, Helsinki

