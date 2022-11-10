Saturday, November 12, 2022
Reader’s Opinion | There are not enough free rivers for salmon

November 10, 2022
in World Europe
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Migratory fish have become endangered in Finland, and the main reason for their plight is the damming of rivers.

Markku Lönnqvist criticized the demolition of the dams (HS Opinion 4.11.) and wondered why salmon must be allowed to spawn in rivers with hydroelectric power plants. Lönnqvist estimates that salmon will find other spawning grounds instead of dammed rapids.

Migratory fish have become endangered in Finland, and the main reason for their plight is the damming of rivers. We have lost more than 90 percent of Finland’s salmon stocks as a result of river damming. In some cases, the last remnants of wild salmon populations have been able to persist in the currents above or below the dams. In addition, by planting fish, populations have been artificially kept alive and Baltic Sea salmon fishing has been maintained. These institutional fish also tend to breed in different rivers. However, the results of the plantings have collapsed, the costs have increased and the mother fish stocks needed for the plantings no longer survive in the facilities.

The goal of the new fisheries law that entered into force five years ago is to restore the natural life cycle of fish. In practice, this means restoring the rapids and promoting the free passage of fish. Dismantling the dams is like a silver bullet in stream water nature restoration – a single measure that has immediate and lasting positive effects on nature.

WWF has not proposed the dismantling of Finland’s largest hydropower plants and the hydropower dams most relevant in terms of the regulating power mentioned by Lönnqvist. However, the dams of even these large hydropower plants must be built with natural bypass channels that allow fish to move.

The majority of Finnish hydroelectric power plants that act as migration barriers are so small that they are insignificant in terms of energy production, and they do not participate in the production of control power at all. The dismantling of these smaller dams in Finland is at a good pace, and now is not the time to hit the brakes.

In addition to the voluntary dismantling of dams, it is important that all the smallest hydropower plants in Finland are extended the obligation to take into account the damage caused to fish stocks with the ongoing update of the Water Act.

Sampsa Vilhunen

program manager, WWF Finland

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

