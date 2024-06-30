Reader’s Opinion | There are no limits to Russia’s actions, that’s why we need a border law

Reader’s opinion|Russia consciously exploits the weaknesses of our legislation in its hybrid influence.

Eastern border sufficient intelligence related to the situation has been available to all MPs and parliamentary groups. The necessity of the law does not involve secret intelligence. The necessity of the law can also be justified by public information.

Russia consciously exploits the weaknesses of our legislation in its hybrid influence. They need to be patched. There are no limits to Russia’s actions. The international agreements were made at a time when such influence was not known, and the agreements will be updated.

The goal of hybrid influence is to confuse and turn us against each other. That must not happen. Despite the different views, a political way of discussion that respects each other and emphasizes unity is very important at this moment. Russia’s influence on information is to be expected.

Russia deliberately blurs the line between war and peace. Influence in this gray area is also testing the political decision-making and resilience of Finnish society. The more decisively we act, the better we prevent future influence.

The current border bill is an exceptional law. It is a limited exception, there is a compelling reason behind it, and other means have not been deemed sufficient. The safety of Finland and Finns must be taken care of in all situations. It is about the basic task of the state.

Jarno Limnéll

member of parliament (kok)

doctor of military sciences, Espoo

