Reader's Opinion | There are many questions related to the entrance exam reform

The new entrance exam reinforces the development in which the high school curriculum has become even more general in nature, and in universities the introduction to the discipline starts from scratch.

In the opinion department (HS 10.3. and HS 14.3.) is written about the university entrance exam reform. The reform raises the question of what kind of applicant's interests are pursued.

The goal of the reform is that the applicant does not have to prepare for several entrance exams after the matriculation essays. There are fewer selection tests and you don't need to familiarize yourself with extensive materials for them.

On the pages of the entrance exam reform project, high school and high school students are constantly being talked about, even though the entrance exams also apply to university with vocational training, working careers and those who have previously studied. Many of them have the time and motivation to study for the entrance exam. They also don't necessarily study for many exams, but know exactly what field they are aiming for.

If the common parts of the entrance exam are based on the high school curriculum, those who have recently attended high school do best in the exam. Those who missed out on a study place in the current entrance exam can prepare better or earlier the next time. How can someone who failed the new entrance exam improve their performance the following year?

The entrance exam material has bridged the gap between high school and university and given an understanding of the application target to a diverse group of applicants. With the help of the material, it has also been presented what kind of research is carried out at the university in question and what surprising things can be studied in the field.

The applicant's interest is also not served by first changing the entrance exams in 2025 and a year later the scoring model for the certificate selection.

Ville Hämäläinen

doctoral researcher in literary studies, Aarhus, Denmark

