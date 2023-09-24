Reader’s Opinion | Therapy does not help those who are hungry and penniless

There is no energy to benefit from the treatment if you have to think about where to get the money for food and medicine.

I am almost finished specialist in psychiatry and I work in the public sector at a psychiatric acute outpatient clinic. I share doctor Marie Måsabacka’s concern (HS Politics 23.9.) about the effect of the government’s actions on social security. I am also concerned about income distribution becoming more unfair.

As an ordinary doctor, I hope that my work would have at least some kind of prerequisites, so that I can continue to offer patients the high-quality, adequate and evidence-based psychiatric treatment, which in my own welfare area, on the scale of Finland, still has a relatively good chance. However, I fear that the opportunity for that is being taken away.

Hardly those with symptoms, those who have lost their mental health and ability to function, and those who live in poor socio-economic conditions are not treated with a few visits to the private side or occupational health – without in any way detracting from the professionalism of those working in these sectors.

These patients need multi-professional, long-term and intensive care, sometimes also hospital care in our decreasing department places. Most of the time, social services also provide support. These treatments and services are paid for from tax funds.

I’m afraid for these services. In particular, however, I am afraid that none of the available therapeutic maneuvers or drugs will help if the patient does not have money to support himself and his family. There is no energy to benefit from the treatment if you have to think about where to get the money for food and medicine.

Even now, it sometimes happens that, for example, the phone time I booked for medication follow-up is useless, because I haven’t had the money to buy the medicine. Only rarely do I hear from my patients that there are no worries about finances. Instead, I very often hear that, according to the patient’s assessment, worry about finances is the most significant factor maintaining symptoms.

Sufficient livelihood is an absolute prerequisite for the successful treatment of many psychiatric, but also other diseases. The government hopes people will go to work. Good psychiatric care is a prerequisite for thousands of people to maintain and recover their ability to work.

Silja Niskanen

a doctor specializing in psychiatry

Seinäjoki

