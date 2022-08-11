Reader’s Opinion | The zoning system of the Helsinki region is unclear

city ​​of Vantaa suggested A new zone model for Helsinki region traffic (HSL) (HS 8.8.).

I used to live in Singapore, which has significantly more residents than the HSL area. It has what I think is the most functional public transport I’ve ever come across. First, you need to get a ticket that you can load value into. After that, the ticket can be in your pocket or bag, as long as it’s with you at all. “Ping” is heard when entering the vehicle and “ping” when exiting. The value of the ticket depends on the length of the trip.

No worries about zones or municipal boundaries, and no need to find out in advance about everything that HSL’s designers think everyone knows. For visitors, our system is anything but easy. The metro will notify you when the zone changes, but it may be too late. At the start of the journey, the ticket machine does not help at all when drawing the zones. If there is time and interest, a zone map can probably be found somewhere.

Marketta Parviainen

pensioner

Helsinki

