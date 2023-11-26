Reader’s Opinion | The young people of Espoo should not be blamed for acquiring system administrator rights

There have been several justified reasons for acquiring system administrator rights.

Espoo information management has collected and reset secondary school students’ school computers in the past week, for which the student using the device has acquired system administrator rights. This applies to several hundred young people around Espoo. The matter has been announced throughout Espoo’s secondary education places via Wilma messages. In addition, this has gained wide visibility in Helsingin Sanomat (25.11.).

Espoo’s youth council’s position is that young people should not be blamed for acquiring rights.

Computers confiscations have been justified, among other things, by the fact that system administrator rights would enable video gaming. However, it is also possible to play games without administrator rights in the web browser. Most of the games played on school-issued computers are online games. Interfering with system administrator rights does not affect playing on computers.

Instead of playing, rights are needed in high school, for example, in programming courses and in various student teams where installable applications are needed. Restrictions related to e.g. network and bluetooth settings have also prevented students, for example, from connecting headphones to the computer, which, for example, language teaching often requires. There are therefore several justified reasons for acquiring system administrator rights.

“ Espoo needs to talk to young people.

If Espoo is not allowed to form new and better practices, a situation may arise where students use their own computers instead of Espoo’s computers, because working in the school environment is more successful with them. Acquiring pointless computers is not in line with the city’s environmental goals.

Young instead of blaming, Espoo needs to talk to young people and develop a viable channel for, among other things, application requests and access rights requests, in which case students do not need to acquire system administrator rights. Since the current situation has arisen out of necessity, the fee of around one hundred euros for the reinstallation of the computer’s operating system directed at the students is also not reasonable in my opinion.

Aaron Komulainen

Chairman of the Espoo Youth Council

