Reader’s Opinion | The wrapper’s Cha Cha Cha is not a classic

In current songs, it is enough to achieve popularity here and now.

Eurovision winner The songs of Lord and the runner-up Käärijä have a common feature. Their impressive presentation requires volume, showiness and sound technology. As far from such songs as possible are songs that make an impression when accompanied by just a guitar or piano. A good enough song needs no accompaniment at all.

At the beginning of Viusuje, we wanted to make a good song, which we hoped would become a classic in the best case scenario. You can become a classic by being listened to or sung for at least two generations.

In current songs, it is enough to achieve popularity here and now. Making a classic is difficult, but comparing Sweden’s winning song and Käärijä Cha Cha Chat it’s easy to see which has even a rudimentary chance of becoming a classic.

Ilkka Ylönen

Vantaa

