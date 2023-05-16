Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | The wrapper’s Cha Cha Cha is not a classic

May 16, 2023
in World Europe
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

In current songs, it is enough to achieve popularity here and now.

Eurovision winner The songs of Lord and the runner-up Käärijä have a common feature. Their impressive presentation requires volume, showiness and sound technology. As far from such songs as possible are songs that make an impression when accompanied by just a guitar or piano. A good enough song needs no accompaniment at all.

At the beginning of Viusuje, we wanted to make a good song, which we hoped would become a classic in the best case scenario. You can become a classic by being listened to or sung for at least two generations.

In current songs, it is enough to achieve popularity here and now. Making a classic is difficult, but comparing Sweden’s winning song and Käärijä Cha Cha Chat it’s easy to see which has even a rudimentary chance of becoming a classic.

Ilkka Ylönen

Vantaa

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

