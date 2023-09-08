Reader’s Opinion | The workload of home nursing brings tears to my eyes

If only there were more factors in home nursing.

A packet of porridge on the side it says: “Mom likes loose porridge.” I am visiting an elderly person for home nursing care. My mind stops: is it so that this old man’s deepest wish is to have loose oatmeal for breakfast? Behind this elderly person too, there is someone who takes care of mother’s breakfast remotely. And that’s right!

I have ten minutes to prepare porridge for the old man, give the medicine, take care of raising the blinds, take out the trash, chat and record, and use the old man in the toilet. I don’t know what’s more important anymore.

I was in a hurry ten minutes late to the next place. The navigator steered in the wrong direction and I had to look for a place. In this place, the elderly person shows a decision in which home nursing care has been granted for one hour per month.

I’m about to leave when the elderly person says that I should be there for an hour – but that hour is divided by four, which means that the elderly person has 15 minutes a week. The old man doesn’t understand this. I close my eyes and aim for the next place.

“ I have given my all.

I’m already half an hour late. I stop looking at the clock and counting the time. What a hurry, when I’m already an hour late.

I’ll end up to the office. A colleague is waiting for me there. The others have gone home. The rest went home. After all, we had to do teamwork. Where is it? I thank this one colleague who was left waiting.

I know I’ve given it my all. Tears wet my eyes in the evening, and I thought that if only there were more creators, understanders and society to support in other ways than just calculating nurse measurements.

Home care nurse

