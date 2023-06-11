Reader’s Opinion | The word sotijalo already appeared in the Kalevala

Sotijalo is not a new word.

in Helsingin Sanomat was introduced (6.6.) The German national epic Nibelungen song fresh translation. It had been done before by an Old Englishman BeofulfOsmo Pekonen, who has been rehabilitated as a translator of the epic.

In the introduction, it was stated that due to the scale of the translation, Pekonen had had to develop new words, and the word sotijalo is mentioned as an example. However, it is not a new word, it already exists In the Kalevala. The war hero Kullervo is introduced like this: “Why do you call him that? Emo called Kullervo, Untamo a soldier.” Pekonen also thoroughly knew our own epic.

Raimo Jussila

nonfiction writer, Helsinki

