Reader's Opinion | The word disabled should not be misused

Teemu Keskisarjan's speech in the parliament was degrading to the disabled.

I was shocked Congressman Teemu Central Series (ps) about the speech in the plenary session of the Parliament on 20.3. In his speech, he used the word “disabled” with the intention of barking (HS 22.3.).

Unfortunately, he is not the only one who uses the word disabled in a negative way. You hear this kind of use of the word “disabled” every day. 15 percent of the world's population is disabled in some way. It is not right that the characteristic of one minority group is used for derogatory purposes. This kind of language lowers the human dignity of people with disabilities – it gives the impression that they are defective or otherwise unfit.

Milla Illikainen

14-year-old disabled person who uses a wheelchair, Helsinki

