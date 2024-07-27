Reader’s Opinion | The wood sales tax will be halved

Reader’s opinion|Managed forests are nature’s own carbon binders and producers of the oxygen and healthy air aerosols necessary for life.

Forest management professor emeritus Erkki Lähde brings up noteworthy ideas based on his experience (HS Opinion 13.7.). These are worth getting to know, no matter what type of forest management you are. In forest management, continuous cultivation is very close to the traditional “master’s line”, where horses were used and the seller delivered the timber to the side of the road or waterway either by purchase or cash.

Today, in the era of forest machines, the machines forcefully damage the remaining trees and their roots in continuous cultivation, and the trees are exposed to various pests significantly more than in the time of lumberjacks and horses. In current vertical trades, the wood prices paid for thinning fellings are 15–20 percent lower for wood sellers than for final fellings, depending on the destination.

Thus, the savings made possible by continuous cultivation in forest renewal and nursery maintenance costs are lost. Continuous cultivation and upper thinning is also justified by the fact that the seller sells logs, the price of which is up to three times better than the price of pulpwood produced by periodic, i.e. under-thinnings of forestry aimed at main felling. If this were also the case in practice, it would support continuous education.

But what’s really going on? In continuous cultivation, do the “undertrees” that are lower than the other trees remain too weak to form a new trunk? This is what I fear, as well as the damage caused by the machine-fired cutting of the logs to be removed to the growth of the trees left in the forest, and thus also to the benefit of the pests. I have no answer to these questions.

But what really prevents forest regeneration and forest management measures is the high tax on the sale of wood. I have a suggestion for this: let’s cut it in half. Then the forest maintenance work would be done better and on time. Then the growing Finnish commercial forests would be the world’s best living and renewable carbon dioxide binders. The money would also circulate in the regional economies and would generate more for the tax payer as a whole, when the “handbrake of taxation” on forest management measures would be removed. Managed forests are nature’s best carbon sequesters and producers of oxygen and healthy air aerosols, which are essential for life.

Lauri Oinonen

council member, Forest Management Association Central Finland

Keuruu

