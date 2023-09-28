Reader’s Opinion | The wings of the future are not clipped

Are we only building a society of the successful, or are we trying to keep everyone involved even when the need for help is greatest?

In parishes has been following the government’s cut list with concern. While the government is trying to encourage work, it seems that the cuts it plans are driving many people into an even worse situation.

The surgeries seem to hit families with children the hardest. It is worrisome that the cuts planned for unemployment insurance are being made in a situation where the cost of living has risen and many companies have already had to lay off workers and even lay off workers in the construction industry.

The coming winter may bring more bad news. If one or both of the parents become unemployed, the effect of surgery on the livelihood of the family with children is considerable.

Surprising situations can happen in anyone’s life. Unemployment or loss of health often comes unexpectedly. Then I would hope that we would still have a strong support network in our society that would take over when the financial basis of life disappears.

Are we only building a society of the successful, or are we trying to keep everyone involved even when the need for help is greatest? The mission of the church is to help in crises, and many parishes have already increased budget funds for diaconia. However, society bears the greatest responsibility within the framework of the laws and regulations approved by the decision-makers. We cannot afford to clip the wings of the future.

In this difficult world situation, I pray for the wisdom of our decision-makers, so that they do not forget the generation of children who are now growing up, nor the people living in the most vulnerable positions.

Mari Parkkinen

Bishop of the Diocese of Mikkeli

