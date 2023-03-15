Reader’s Opinion | The wine discussion must be based on knowledge and not guesswork

There is researched information about the effects of the arrangements for the alcohol trade, if you just look and find it.

Elections below is a heated discussion about the expansion of wine sales. Advertising campaigns and opinion surveys require accuracy from the public: who is doing them and for what purpose? It is also difficult to know what kind of information is used to justify different points of view.

When Finland has strived to be a model country for decision-making based on information, it is necessary to ask for information in wine discussions as well. Luckily, there is researched information about the effects of alcohol trade arrangements, if you just look and find them.

An example is provided by an article by an international research group that is about to be published, which I was involved in drafting (Sherk et al., Nordic Journal on Alcohol and Drugs). It has been studied with the most modern methods what would follow in Finland if the arrangements for the sale of alcohol were changed. The alternatives were a stricter Finland similar to today’s Sweden and a looser Finland without an alcohol monopoly.

The results were clear: relaxation would significantly increase alcohol consumption and harms, tightening would significantly reduce them. In the wine discussion, you can also remember that Sweden’s strict line has not prevented the development of wine culture there, and even with a relaxation model, the flood of bad wine could perhaps be avoided.

For those thinking about their position, it is difficult that to compare the alternatives of the alcohol store, neither a mouse nor a pen and a ruler, not even the popular trio of faith, hope and thought are enough.

Research reports can be difficult to understand. So the reader has to see the trouble himself. Despite this, I dare to recommend reading the article mentioned here and other recent research to everyone, especially future MPs. This should be done before locking in your own vision: you shouldn’t sing a verse if you don’t know the number.

Jussi Simpura

pensioner, Espoo

