Reader’s Opinion | The whole of Helsinki will benefit from the harbor tunnel

Helsingin sanomat newspaper discussed in his editorial (7.7.) Harbor tunnel to be built from Jätkäsaari to Länsiväylä. The writing deserves a few comments.

The common goal of the City of Helsinki and the Port of Helsinki is to free up the South Harbor area for more meaningful use from the city’s residents, to improve the flow of traffic in southern Helsinki, and to strengthen the operating conditions of the Port of Helsinki.

Above achieving the mentioned goals requires persistence, because the planning and implementation of large transport projects take time. In February 2021, the Helsinki City Council made a decision in principle on the reorganization of port operations and the starting points for the land use of the port areas in Eteläsatama, Katajanokka and Länsatama. Based on the decision in principle, the port drew up a development program, which was approved by the city government in early 2022.

The harbor tunnel is the first phase of the development program. The tunnel is being planned so that Tallinn’s passenger car ferry traffic can be transferred to the West Port. Thanks to the tunnel, port-related truck traffic will be removed from the streets of Jätkäsaari, and the growth of the Port of Helsinki, which is important for all of Finland, will be possible. In 2033, all traffic in Tallinn will operate from the Länsasatama, Stockholm traffic from Katajanokka and Eteläsatama will be released from the pule, for example for the use of the architecture and design museum.

The tunnel alignment options have been worked on in collaboration, carefully weighing and coordinating different perspectives for several years in order to find the best solution for the overall benefit of the city. Dozens of reports have been made during the preparation. The so-called A alignment option chosen in June is the only one that can be implemented in the schedule outlined by the council in 2021. In addition to the schedule, the alignment option chosen for further planning is supported by a cost difference of around 80 million euros and the technical implementation of the project.

In its editorial, Helsingin Sanomat also took a position on the land use effects of the selected alignment option. Interesting urban land use can be planned for Salmisaari also based on option A. Space reservations for the bike lane connection are taken into account in connection with the station planning of the Port Tunnel.

Last over the years, several presentation events have been organized for the city’s decision-makers about the tunnel, and there have been countless discussions about alignment options. The interaction with different stakeholders will increase now that the tunnel design work can progress to the station planning phase. In addition to the decision-makers, the upcoming site plan offers a good opportunity for all interested parties to comment on the project.

Rikhard Manninen

director of land use

The City of Helsinki

Ville Haapasaari

managing director

Port of Helsinki

