Reader’s Opinion | The western route requires persistence

Reader’s opinion|The state has the responsibility to bring the connection between Turku and Helsinki to the level required by EU regulations.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper compared in his editorial (23.7.) Länsirada’s investment in savings driven by the government. Those who follow the economy know that infrastructure investments cannot, however, be compared to savings in annual expenses. The national economy needs balancing, but it also needs new creative investments.

Finnish rail traffic has been developed relatively little. The basic alignment of the Turku-Helsinki connection with its winding sections on loose soil is more than 120 years old. In order to strengthen future growth in the meantime, significant investments are required to strengthen the rail connection. If only the current alignment is developed, the costs will be almost the same and the benefits of a faster connection will not be achieved. The new profitability calculations have also shown this.

For this reason, the municipalities along the track have also been prepared to exceptionally consider participating in the financing of the state road network. The state has a responsibility, whether or not the EU and municipalities support it, to bring the connection between Turku and Helsinki to the level required by EU regulations.

The western line will be built for at least the next hundred years. Who knows, someday there will be a fixed connection from Turku to the west as well? When making investments, one must be long-term, and they do not conflict with the goal of balancing the state economy.

Minna Arve

Mayor of Turku

