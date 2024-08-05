Reader’s Opinion | The western railway must be implemented

Reader’s opinion|The Länsirata included in the government program would connect Lohja, Vihti, Veikkola and Hista more closely to the capital region.

Joona Räsänen wrote on the opinion page (HS 4.8.) train connections to Turku. In his opinion, the Länsirata is not needed, but increasing train times would be enough. In reality, both are needed.

Currently, the Kupitta-Helsinki train journey takes about 120 minutes in one direction, while after the completion of the western line, the journey time would be about 75 minutes in one direction. The time saving for a round trip would therefore be up to one and a half hours! An hour and a half more sleep or time with loved ones is really valuable. It is dishonest and belittling that some people talk about saving ten minutes of time.

The first train from Turku to Helsinki leaves at 6:30 in the morning and the last at 9 in the evening. In the other direction, the schedules are almost the same, but luckily the last train from Helsinki to Turku leaves from autumn around eleven in the evening. The shift interval is basically one hour, but there are gaps – there is no train from ten in the morning and eight in the evening. And also less often on weekends.

The Länsirata included in the government program would connect Lohja, Vihti, Veikkola and Hista more closely to the capital region and would enable commuter traffic in the other direction as well. These are really important goals. According to the European Commission, the Western Railway is economically profitable, so it is clear that it should be implemented.

Arvi Tolvanen

student, Turku

