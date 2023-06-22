Reader’s Opinion | The welfare state is not self-evident

Do we want to preserve an equal Finland or do we hope for a cold class society instead?

New Minister of Science and Culture Sari Multala (kok) praised the detail included in the government program on Twitter: a ball in a maternity package!

It is symptomatic and even grotesque that the new government is clinging to a symbol of equal Finnishness, such as the maternity package, at the same time as the government’s program envisages major cuts to basic security. If implemented, the cuts would cause misery and poverty, the likes of which we have not seen for decades.

I am 40 years old. My generation has grown up in the welfare state, even taking it for granted. However, that is not what it is. Finns are now faced with a choice: do we want to preserve an equal Finland or do we wish for a cold and hard class society in its place?

Anna Oja

Tampere

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.