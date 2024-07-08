Reader’s Opinion | The weakening of wage support leaves the long-term unemployed with nothing

Reader’s opinion|If there is not enough demand in the open labor market, it is very important to maintain high employment with public funds.

Municipalities announce that they will not be able to employ the unemployed with wage subsidies next year. Wage support has offered jobs in the labor market to people who need support. The longer a person has been unemployed, the better the conditions of wage support have been.

The organizations have employed people who have been unemployed for a particularly long time. At the same time, activities and support have been organized for municipalities in need of help. The big question is how such very important activities are organized in the municipalities when the labor services are transferred to the municipalities.

Employment services for those who have been unemployed for more than a year have not improved to the level before the corona years. About 90 percent of them, according to the information portal of the municipal experiment of employment, are only dependent on benefits without any activity promoting employment.

It has been extensively studied that in municipalities with relatively high unemployment, various serious social and health problems are also more common. Therefore, it is very important to maintain high employment with public funds if there is not enough demand in the open labor market. Organizations can still hire with salary support.

The citizens of the municipality are now faced with an important choice. Next year’s allocations can be directed to employment services and cooperation between organizations, or we can spread our hands and look for so-called “more effective solutions”. However, in employment policy, “effectiveness” often means that dwindling resources are allocated to helping those who find employment most easily.

However, from the point of view of the municipalities and welfare regions, it is more impressive to also consider the social political dimension of employment policy. By keeping as many as possible in working life, we can also keep people healthier, able to work and competent. The well-being of families will also improve and, in the long run, the vitality of municipalities will improve.

Jukka Haapakoski

Executive Director, Central Organization of the Unemployed

