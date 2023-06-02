Reader’s Opinion | The waste facilities of the foundry must be made available

Underutilization of real estate is a problem for the climate and nature, because idle facilities cause emissions and take up space.

Helsinki was discussed in the city council on 24.5. initiative to enable residential construction in Valimo’s industrial area. This would reduce the construction pressure on the Riistavuori forest on the other side of Vihdintie. The initiative was defeated by 43–39 votes and it was returned to preparation. The end result is disappointing in terms of sustainable urban development.

In the Kaadta kaava, ei mestsä campaign, solutions have been sought to reconcile the pressures of nature and residential construction. Solutions have been sought, among other things, at the Hukkatila hackathon events, where companies, planning professionals and decision-makers have jointly emphasized that the multi-use of areas and the flexibility of spaces are core issues in sustainable urban planning of the future. It is a pity that the city council did not notice that Valimo could be a model example of this kind of urban planning.

Underutilization of real estate is a problem for the climate and nature, because idle facilities cause emissions and take up space. In Valimo, the vacancy rate of the premises is currently the highest in Helsinki, more than 20 percent.

Forests are important for biodiversity, climate change mitigation and adaptation. They also have value in recreational use. According to biodiversity commitments, all natural and natural-like forests must be protected. Urban forests are valuable for their diversity, because they have been saved from forestry. Cities must also bear their responsibility for combating nature loss and mitigating climate change, and therefore building in forests should be avoided by all possible means. For this reason, waste premises have no place in a modern city.

Reija Mikkola

forest manager, Luontoliitto

Aino Juvonen

coordinator

Let’s dump the formula, not the forest campaign

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.