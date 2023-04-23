Reader’s Opinion | The violence, invalidation and molestation experienced as a child still hurts me

My parents’ violent actions have been acknowledged as the way of the country at the time.

I am born in 1975. In my childhood, from my outwardly normal parents, I was subjected to hair pulling, tapping on the forehead and head, pushing and beating on the backside. My actions and my being were belittled.

It was physical and mental abuse, I understand that now. I don’t want to write that they were bone buttons, blocking, backstabbing. These are words used to soften the way the violence was committed and to hide the fact that the perpetrator was an abuser towards his child.

When I later talked about it with my loved ones, they dismissed the violent acts as the way of the country at the time, as the aftermath of the effects of the war. I should even have understanding towards my parents because they themselves had been brought up the same way.

In my youth, there was a culture where young and old men were allowed to comment on appearance, tease and invalidate. When she reacted to this, she was a humorless feminist. Feminist was a curse word at the time. This was all sexual harassment, physical and mental abuse. I understand that now.

Now I wonder if I really have to apologize, even though no one has offered an apology, and understand these people because they are products of their time. Or is it the case that the children and young people who experienced something similar at the time are invalidated now in this time? Are we victims forced to understand our abusers? In what other crimes is this done?

Broken

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.